Taylor Releases Village of Flushing Audit

Belmont County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of the village of Flushing for fiscal years 2005 and 2006. The audit reveals several bookkeeping errors, instances of money posted to incorrect funds and other illegal transfers of money between accounts.

Auditors recommend that village officials make several adjustments to various funds to ensure that public money is spent legally. Identical issues were identified in prior state audits and village officials have been unwilling to correct the situation.

For example in 2002, financial records indicate that village officials improperly deposited state tax dollars into the general fund to cover expenses. The general fund would now have a deficit balance if the funds had been deposited into the proper accounts. These issues raise serious concerns about the village’s ability to continue operating.

“The village’s financial issues are an ongoing concern,” Taylor said. “The inability to meet current financial obligations poses a serious threat to the village’s ability to continue operating.”

Other findings outlined in the audit report include:

Multiple errors posted to the village’s accounting system

Missing billing stubs for some customer utility payments

No formal review and approval process of employee timecards by village council members or their designee

A copy of the complete audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

