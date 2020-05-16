Taylor Releases Jefferson Township Local School District Audit

Montgomery County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of the Jefferson Township Local School District for fiscal year 2006. The audit reveals a disorganized accounting system that has resulted in a significant delay in the audit process.

“Complete, accurate and current accounting records are essential to ensuring that taxpayer funds are spent legally and appropriately,” Taylor said.

The Jefferson Township Local School District was placed in fiscal watch on February 9, 2004. At that time, the district projected a deficit of more than $1.2 million for fiscal year 2004 and failed to provide the Ohio Department of Education with an acceptable proposal addressing anticipated deficits. The district remains in fiscal watch.

Other findings outlined in the audit report include:

The district failed to pass a permanent budget in a timely manner

The district collected public funds but did not make timely bank deposits on certain occasions

Several accounting errors occurred because district accounts were not balanced in a timely manner

District officials indicate that they are working to correct many of the issues outlined in the audit report.

A copy of the complete audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

###

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364). Since taking office, Taylor has identified more than $11.5 million in public funds that were handled improperly, spent illegally or stolen and must be repaid.