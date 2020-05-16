Taylor Audit Exposes $1.1 Million Owed to State by Medicaid Provider

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the Medicaid provider audit of Access Transit Company. The audit reveals that the Columbus medical transportation provider owes the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) $1,152,801.21 for improperly billed Medicaid services and $234,981.95 in accrued interest.

“Medicaid providers in the state must be held accountable for the public money they spend,” Taylor said.

The audit reviewed Medicaid services billed to ODJFS from October 1, 2002 through September 30, 2005. The audit reveals that Access Transit Company improperly billed Medicaid $1,152,801.21 for ambulette and ambulance services. In addition to many documentation errors, the audit shows that Access Transit Company inappropriately billed Medicaid for duplicate services, services not covered by the program, deceased patients and incorrect mileage. The audit report also noted that the provider lacked the required number of EMT personnel on various ambulance transports.

Access Transit Company discontinued operations on December 18, 2006 and was terminated as a Medicaid provider. The business owner passed away on February 10, 2008.

In 2005, Taylor sponsored legislation in the Ohio House of Representatives granting the State Auditor discretionary authority to audit individual Medicaid providers. Medicaid provides health coverage to families with low incomes, children, pregnant women, and people who are aged, blind or have disabilities. Since taking office in January 2007, Taylor has identified more than $2.7 million in Medicaid funds that were inappropriately utilized.

A full copy of the report is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2008/Access_Transit_Company_Franklin_Final_04-15-08.pdf.