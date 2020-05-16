Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 5,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,293 in the last 365 days.

Taylor’s Annual Report Receives National Recognition

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced that the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been presented to the Auditor of State’s office by the Government Finance Officers Association.  The award is the highest form of recognition for government accounting and financial reporting. 

“This award is a direct result of the time and effort my staff dedicates to making sure taxpayer funds are spent appropriately,” said Taylor.  “I would like to thank our finance team for their hard work compiling our annual financial report.  This certificate of achievement represents our commitment to financial accountability.”

Entities that receive the Certificate of Achievement also receive the Award of Financial Reporting Achievement (AFRA).  The AFRA is given to recognize the individuals responsible for the work involved in earning the Certificate of Achievement. 

The Government Finance Officers Association is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 17,000 government finance professionals.

You just read:

Taylor’s Annual Report Receives National Recognition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.