Taylor’s Annual Report Receives National Recognition

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced that the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been presented to the Auditor of State’s office by the Government Finance Officers Association. The award is the highest form of recognition for government accounting and financial reporting.

“This award is a direct result of the time and effort my staff dedicates to making sure taxpayer funds are spent appropriately,” said Taylor. “I would like to thank our finance team for their hard work compiling our annual financial report. This certificate of achievement represents our commitment to financial accountability.”

Entities that receive the Certificate of Achievement also receive the Award of Financial Reporting Achievement (AFRA). The AFRA is given to recognize the individuals responsible for the work involved in earning the Certificate of Achievement.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 17,000 government finance professionals.