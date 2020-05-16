Taylor Releases Olmsted Falls City School District Audit

Cuyahoga County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the fiscal year 2007 audit for Olmsted Falls City School District. The findings reveal that the district did not have proper documentation for special education grant funds. As a result, the audit questions $114,611 in federal grant funding.

“Public entities must have controls and procedures in place to properly account for how they spend taxpayer dollars,” Taylor said. “Complete and accurate accounting records are essential to assuring taxpayers that their tax dollars are spent legally and appropriately.”

The audit discloses questioned costs of grant funds that were not properly documented in accordance with grant guidelines. For example, the school did not ensure that employees participating in the grant completed the necessary semi-annual certification. The school also lacked documentation to support the time and effort devoted to the purpose of the grant.

Additionally, the audit notes that the school did not have complete records available for inspection for tuition fees. Many receipts, checks and other financial documents could not be located.

In the report the district acknowledges the record keeping issues and states that they plan to make improvements.

A copy of the full audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2008/Olmsted_Falls_City_School_District_07-Cuyahoga.pdf.