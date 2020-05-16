Taylor Announces Investigation of Financial Transactions at Request of Lucas County Clerk of Courts

Lucas County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced a special audit investigation into allegations of the misuse of public funds within the Lucas County Clerk of Courts’ office.

“We take allegations of theft, fraud or misspending of public funds very seriously,” Taylor said. “Investigators in my office will work with local authorities to determine if evidence of a crime exists and make sure that any responsible parties are held accountable.”

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts contacted the office of Auditor of State Mary Taylor and the Lucas County Prosecutor after an internal examination identified missing funds in the automobile and watercraft title department. All parties are cooperating in the investigation.

J. Bernie Quilter, Lucas County Clerk of Courts, referred the case to the Auditor of State’s office and stated, “Both the Lucas County Prosecutor and Auditor of State of Ohio have my full cooperation regarding this matter and if theft has indeed occurred, all individual(s) responsible will be brought to justice.”

No additional information regarding the special audit is available while the audit is ongoing.