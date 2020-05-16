Taylor Releases Audit of Village of Maineville

Warren County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of the village of Maineville for fiscal years 2005 and 2006. The report identifies more than $2,400 in cash that was never deposited into the mayor’s court account and is owed back to the village. The audit also outlines a number of concerns related to the management of financial transactions within the mayor’s court.

“It is essential that Maineville officials improve the oversight of village financial accounts,” Taylor said. “Implementing proper safeguards will help the village ensure that public funds are used for their intended purposes.”

Auditors reviewed all payments received by the mayor’s court during the audit period and noted several instances where cash payments totaling $2,475 never were deposited at the bank. The finding requires the money be paid back to the village.

Additional findings outline recommendations village officials should consider to improve the financial oversight of cash transactions in the mayor’s court. Those recommendations include:

Maintaining complete and accurate case files to substantiate the amount of payments ordered by the magistrate

Conducting a periodic, independent review of tickets received by the mayor’s court

Maintaining proper accounting records as outlined by Ohio law

A copy of the complete audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

