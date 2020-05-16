Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Taylor Touts Office Accomplishments and Benefits of Public Service

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today addressed the Association of Government Accountants (AGA) 57th Annual Professional Development Conference and Exposition.  She discussed the unique and innovative functions and services of the Ohio Auditor of State’s office related to the conference theme – Building on the Dream: Creating a Culture of Accountability.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to speak to my peers at this national event,” Taylor said.  “As a Certified Public Accountant and Ohio’s Auditor of State, I always look forward to sharing information with accounting professionals about Ohio’s successes and learning more about the practices of government auditors in other states.” 

The AGA’s Professional Development Conference and Exposition is in Atlanta, Georgia from July 27 – July 30.  Event attendees learn about the newest accounting research, tools and techniques in addition to networking opportunities, small group discussions and presentations from renowned speakers.

Since 1950, the Association of Government Accountants has been—and remains today—the educational organization dedicated to the enhancement of public financial management. AGA serves the professional interests of financial managers, from local, state and federal governments, as well as public accounting firms, responsible for effectively using billions of dollars and other monetary resources every day.

