Taylor Places Jefferson Township Local School District in Fiscal Emergency

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today declared the Jefferson Township Local School District in fiscal emergency. The Ohio Department of Education requested the heightened declaration after district officials failed to develop an acceptable financial recovery plan.

“My office is a resource for school districts experiencing financial difficulty,” Taylor said. “The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section provides assistance to help local entities improve their financial situation and restore fiscal stability as soon as possible.”

The Jefferson Township Local School District has spent more than four years in fiscal watch. The district was placed in fiscal watch on February 9, 2004. At that time, the district projected a deficit of $1,264,044 for fiscal year 2005.

On June 10, 2008, Taylor released a performance audit of the Jefferson Township Local School District. The audit outlined several recommendations district officials should consider to reduce spending and improve efficiency. The recommendations, if fully implemented, could save the district more than $2.4 million annually.

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section serves as a consulting and fiscal advisory group to all governmental agencies and subdivisions when needed. The section issues publications, accounting manuals and advisory bulletins to assist local governments in performing their duties.