Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 6,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,293 in the last 365 days.

Taylor Announces Special Audit of the Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District

Sandusky County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced a special audit of the Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District.  The special audit was requested by the district. 

“A special audit is a service we provide to government entities that suspect the misuse of tax dollars,” said Taylor.  “We have experienced professionals trained in white-collar crime audits who will work with the school district and local law enforcement to make sure any misspent public funds are identified and that those responsible are held accountable.”

A special audit targets a specific area of an organization and is initiated to review allegations of fraud or theft.  No additional information regarding the special audit is available while the audit is ongoing.

You just read:

Taylor Announces Special Audit of the Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.