Taylor Announces Special Audit of the Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District

Sandusky County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced a special audit of the Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District. The special audit was requested by the district.

“A special audit is a service we provide to government entities that suspect the misuse of tax dollars,” said Taylor. “We have experienced professionals trained in white-collar crime audits who will work with the school district and local law enforcement to make sure any misspent public funds are identified and that those responsible are held accountable.”

A special audit targets a specific area of an organization and is initiated to review allegations of fraud or theft. No additional information regarding the special audit is available while the audit is ongoing.