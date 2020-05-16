Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Taylor Announces Special Audit of Hocking Technical College

Athens County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced a special audit of Hocking Technical College. Auditors and investigators with the Auditor of State’s office will review various allegations regarding certain activities and financial transactions at the college.

“My office is uniquely qualified to investigate allegations of misuse of public funds,” Taylor said. “During the special investigation, our auditors will review specific transactions to determine if public tax dollars were misspent.”

A special audit targets a specific area of an organization and is initiated to review allegations of fraud or theft.  No additional information regarding the special audit of the Hocking Technical College is available while the audit is ongoing.

