Taylor Releases Union Township Audit

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of Union Township for fiscal years 2005 and 2006. The audit identifies potential ethics violations by a township official for approving nearly $800,000 in purchase orders and payments to his son’s company. Taylor is referring the issue to the Ohio Ethics Commission for further review.

The audit indicates that Township Administrator Carl Walker approved purchase orders totaling $691,450 to Professional Engineering Group, LLC during 2006 and 2007. Carl Walker’s son, Mark Walker, is the president of Professional Engineering Group, LLC.

In addition, while serving as township trustee in 2005, Carl Walker voted to pay his son’s company an additional $108,120 for work completed on township roadways.

Furthermore, the audit reveals that, as township trustee, Carl Walker voted to appoint Mark Walker to the board of zoning appeals and later approved the annual compensation paid to board members.

Separately, the audit reveals that township trustees voted to pay Rozanne Evans an annual salary of more than $50,000 in 2005 and 2006 for work as township custodian. Evans also served as township fiscal officer – an elected position – at the same time.

Taylor is referring these issues to the Ohio Ethics Commission for further review.

A copy of the complete audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

