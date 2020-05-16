Taylor Releases Village of New Vienna Audit

Clinton County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of the village of New Vienna for fiscal years 2004 and 2005.

The village was declared “unauditable” on January 31, 2007. An unauditable designation means that records and documents necessary to conduct a routine financial audit were missing, incomplete or inaccurate. This resulted in a significant delay in the audit process.

The audit indicates that the village’s accounting and budgeting processes contained significant errors and were improperly managed.

“The proper oversight of village finances will reduce the potential of fraud, waste and abuse,” Taylor said. “I encourage New Vienna officials to review and implement the recommendations outlined in this report.”

Additional findings outlined in the audit report include:

An unauthorized advance of $51,933 from one village fund to another

The lack of proper oversight and council approval of financial transactions

The village accounting system contained significant errors

A copy of the complete audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

###