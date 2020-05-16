Taylor Declares the Village of Fort Shawnee “Unauditable”

Allen County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today declared the Village of Fort Shawnee “unauditable” for fiscal years 2006 and 2007. An unauditable designation means that records and documents necessary to conduct a routine financial audit are missing, incomplete or inaccurate.

“Village officials must maintain proper records of their financial activity in accordance with state law and established record retention schedules.” Taylor said. “The failure to do so increases the potential of misspending or theft of public funds.”

In a letter sent to village officials on September 9, 2008, Taylor indicated that her office was unable to obtain any financial statements for the entire audit period. The information is necessary to conduct a routine financial audit.

Taylor said the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services (LGS) section is available to assist village officials and correct record keeping deficiencies if needed. Her letter also affirmed that the Auditor of State reserves the right to pursue legal action if village officials fail to revise financial records and provide information necessary to complete the audit.

The village will remain unauditable until all financial documents are obtained and the final audit report is released publicly.