Auditor of State Recognized for Commitment to White Collar Crime Prevention

Columbus -

The National White Collar Crime Center is honoring Ohio Auditor of State Mary Taylor with the 2008 NW3C Member Agency Award for Excellence. The annual award is bestowed on a member agency of the NW3C whose accomplishments most exemplify support of the NW3C mission.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our commitment to the prevention and detection of white collar crimes,” Taylor said. “I am pleased to accept this award on behalf of my office’s Special Investigations Unit and Special Audit Section which are committed to providing local government officials with the additional tools necessary to prevent and detect fraud.”

The mission of the NW3C is to provide a nationwide support system for agencies involved in the prevention, investigation and prosecution of economic and high-tech crimes.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office was selected for the award for outstanding community achievements in the areas of localized training, statewide events and numerous partnerships with agencies at the local, state and national levels.

Last year, Taylor announced a series of four unique training seminars aimed at assisting local government entities and law enforcement authorities in the detection, prevention and investigation of white collar crimes. The seminars are part of Taylor’s commitment to provide local organizations with the tools they need to combat fraud and improve accountability to Ohio’s taxpayers.

For more information, or to schedule a training class, please contact the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364) or by e-mail at siutraining@auditor.state.oh.us.

