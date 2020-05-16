Taylor Releases Village of Coalton from Fiscal Emergency

Jackson County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the village of Coalton from fiscal emergency. The village was placed in fiscal emergency more than 15 years ago based on existing deficits. Members of the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section are serving as financial advisors to assist the village with its economic recovery.

“This announcement is welcome news for the entire community and I commend village officials for a job well done,” Taylor said. “I am pleased that my office was able to assist the village and help resolve their financial situation.”

The village was placed in fiscal emergency on August 1, 1993. As a result, a state Financial Planning and Supervision Commission was established to develop, adopt and implement the village’s financial recovery plan. The announcement releasing the village of Coalton from fiscal emergency effectively dissolves the commission.

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section serves as a consulting and fiscal advisory group to all governmental agencies and subdivisions. The section issues publications, accounting manuals and advisory bulletins to assist local governments with their duties.

