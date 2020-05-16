Auditor of State Investigation Leads to Guilty Plea from Former Clark County EMA Director

Clark County -

An investigation spearheaded by Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office today has resulted in a guilty plea from the former director of the Clark County Emergency Management Agency. Bob Hupp, 52, of Springfield, Ohio, pled guilty to three felony charges which include one count of theft in office and two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract.

“One of my top priorities is to make sure every tax dollar is spent legally and appropriately,” Taylor said. “I am pleased that auditors and investigators from my office and the Ohio Ethics Commission were helpful in determining the extent of the alleged fraud and theft in this case. We will continue to work with local authorities as the litigation nears completion.”

Hupp faces a maximum of more than four years in prison, $15,000 in fines and may be ordered to pay restitution to Clark County.

Taylor released the results of her special audit investigation in July. The report identified more than $81,000 in public tax dollars that Hupp used to produce county data directories, sell them and deposit the proceeds into a private business bank account which he established and controlled.

Hupp spent profits on personal items such as college tuition payments, auto and home repair payments, wedding expenses, credit card bills, taxes and cash withdraws.

Clark County Prosecutor Stephen A. Schumaker appointed the Auditor of State’s Assistant Chief Legal Counsel, James Manken, and two attorneys with the Ohio Ethics Commission to handle the prosecution.

