Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 6,218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,293 in the last 365 days.

Auditor of State Investigation Leads to Guilty Plea from Former Clark County EMA Director

Clark County -

An investigation spearheaded by Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office today has resulted in a guilty plea from the former director of the Clark County Emergency Management Agency. Bob Hupp, 52, of Springfield, Ohio, pled guilty to three felony charges which include one count of theft in office and two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract.

“One of my top priorities is to make sure every tax dollar is spent legally and appropriately,” Taylor said. “I am pleased that auditors and investigators from my office and the Ohio Ethics Commission were helpful in determining the extent of the alleged fraud and theft in this case. We will continue to work with local authorities as the litigation nears completion.”

Hupp faces a maximum of more than four years in prison, $15,000 in fines and may be ordered to pay restitution to Clark County.

Taylor released the results of her special audit investigation in July. The report identified more than $81,000 in public tax dollars that Hupp used to produce county data directories, sell them and deposit the proceeds into a private business bank account which he established and controlled.

Hupp spent profits on personal items such as college tuition payments, auto and home repair payments, wedding expenses, credit card bills, taxes and cash withdraws. 

Clark County Prosecutor Stephen A. Schumaker appointed the Auditor of State’s Assistant Chief Legal Counsel, James Manken, and two attorneys with the Ohio Ethics Commission to handle the prosecution.

###

You just read:

Auditor of State Investigation Leads to Guilty Plea from Former Clark County EMA Director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.