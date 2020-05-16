Taylor Releases Bristol Public Library Audit

Trumbull County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the 2005 – 2006 audit of the Bristol Public Library and, as a result, the library is no longer considered “unauditable.”

The library was declared unauditable, or unable to be audited due to incomplete financial records, on November 28, 2007. Auditor of State employees worked with the library to restore and recreate financial documents necessary to conduct an audit. “Bristol Public Library must timely and properly account for financial transactions and operate with transparency in the future to assure the community that tax dollars are being spent legally and appropriately.”

Furthermore, the audit recommends that the library board monitor financial documents to help ensure that library records agree with bank records. The audit reveals that a check for $66,996 had been left in a desk drawer for more than six months. Auditors determined public funds were at risk because they were in an unsecured area for an unreasonable amount of time.

The audit also recommends that the fiscal officer maintain a ledger of all library investment transactions so that the board can monitor the amount of interest earned from year-to-year.

A copy of the full audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.