Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 6,226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,293 in the last 365 days.

Taylor Releases Bristol Public Library Audit

Trumbull County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the 2005 – 2006 audit of the Bristol Public Library and, as a result, the library is no longer considered “unauditable.”

The library was declared unauditable, or unable to be audited due to incomplete financial records, on November 28, 2007.  Auditor of State employees worked with the library to restore and recreate financial documents necessary to conduct an audit.    “Bristol Public Library must timely and properly account for financial transactions and operate with transparency in the future to assure the community that tax dollars are being spent legally and appropriately.”

Furthermore, the audit recommends that the library board monitor financial documents to help ensure that library records agree with bank records.  The audit reveals that a check for $66,996 had been left in a desk drawer for more than six months.  Auditors determined public funds were at risk because they were in an unsecured area for an unreasonable amount of time.

The audit also recommends that the fiscal officer maintain a ledger of all library investment transactions so that the board can monitor the amount of interest earned from year-to-year.

A copy of the full audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

 

You just read:

Taylor Releases Bristol Public Library Audit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.