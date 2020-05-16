Taylor Releases Jerusalem Township Audit

Lucas County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of Jerusalem Township for calendar year 2007. The audit reveals that Township Trustee Rodney Graffis was inappropriately reimbursed $20,176.04 for health insurance benefits.

"All community leaders in Ohio’s cities, townships and villages must keep a close eye on money they spend," said Taylor. "It is important to know and understand laws and other restrictions on how public funds can be spent."

Jerusalem Township reimburses township trustees for the out-of-pocket cost of health insurance premiums if they are denied or opt out of coverage from their primary employer. Auditors reviewed the documentation Graffis’ submitted for reimbursement and found that health insurance was part of his primary employer’s benefit package. Because Graffis receives health insurance coverage directly from his primary employer he is not eligible for reimbursement from Jerusalem Township.

Graffis has not repaid Jerusalem Township and contends that the reimbursement was appropriate. This matter has been referred to the Lucas County Prosecutor and the Ohio Attorney General.

A copy of the full audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2008/Jerusalem_Township_07-Lucas.pdf

###

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364). Since taking office in January 2007, Taylor has identified more than $16.3 million in public funds that were spent illegally and must be repaid.