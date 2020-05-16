Taylor Releases Special Audit of Hardin County Treasurer’s Office

Hardin County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the special audit conducted as a result of theft allegations at the Hardin County Treasurer’s Office. The report reveals that former deputy treasurer Deanna Polen stole more than $31,000 in cash payments taxpayers made to the county treasurer’s office.

“I have no tolerance for public officials who abuse their position of trust and defraud taxpayers out of thousands of dollars,” Taylor said. “I am pleased that my office was instrumental in successfully investigating and prosecuting this case.”

Forensic auditors with the Auditor of State’s office conducted a thorough review of the financial transactions Polen completed as deputy treasurer from July 1, 2005 to December 31, 2006. The report reveals that Polen pocketed cash payments, reversed certain financial transactions and reduced property tax payments in an elaborate scheme to steal $31,428.

The Auditor of State’s assistant chief legal council, James Manken, was the special prosecutor on the case. On August 29, 2008, Polen was found guilty of nine counts including theft in office, tampering with records and forgery. She is currently serving a four year prison sentence.

A copy of the complete audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

###