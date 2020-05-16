Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 6,271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,293 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Auditor of State Mary Taylor

-

“Recent articles and news stories have made certain allegations regarding the use of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and several other state and local agencies’ databases for political purposes.  This concerns me because an individual’s private information should be protected and not be used for political or other inappropriate purposes by any state or local government entity.

 

“The Auditor of State’s office will, for all ongoing and future audits, expand the audit steps to include a thorough review of policies and procedures that govern the storage, use and distribution of personal information.

 

“As the Auditor of State, I am certainly concerned that the State collects any debts it may be owed, but equally important is protecting the privacy rights of individuals.  There should be appropriate safeguards in place so that the citizens of Ohio are not concerned that their personal information is used for inappropriate purposes.  Each state and local government entity should have policies and procedures to prevent the misuse of an individual’s private information.”

You just read:

Statement from Auditor of State Mary Taylor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.