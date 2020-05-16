Statement from Auditor of State Mary Taylor

-

“Recent articles and news stories have made certain allegations regarding the use of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and several other state and local agencies’ databases for political purposes. This concerns me because an individual’s private information should be protected and not be used for political or other inappropriate purposes by any state or local government entity.

“The Auditor of State’s office will, for all ongoing and future audits, expand the audit steps to include a thorough review of policies and procedures that govern the storage, use and distribution of personal information.