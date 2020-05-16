Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 6,271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,293 in the last 365 days.

Taylor Announces New Fraud Training Program

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today is announcing a newly developed training program to help local law enforcement officers investigate white collar crimes in non-governmental settings. Taylor’s office designed the two-day course, Financial Crimes 101, for both novice and experienced police detectives and offers participants a chance to immerse themselves in a simulated white collar crime case.

“Our office wants to help law enforcement investigate allegations of fraud, waste and abuse in local non-profits and businesses that fall outside of our jurisdiction,” Taylor said. “This class is part of my comprehensive approach to combat fraud statewide and I am pleased to assist local law enforcement officials in this way.”

Financial Crimes 101 is offered free of charge, with the help of a state grant, to local police detectives who investigate fraud or theft. As part of a class exercise, participants will examine the fraudulent financial documents of a simulated non-profit organization and solve the case.

Randy Meyer, the Auditor of State’s Chief of Investigations and Kevin Saionzkowski, Chief Auditor of Special Audits, will present the course. Meyer is a commissioned peace officer with more than 20 years of state and local crime fighting experience. Saionzkowski is a forensic auditor, a certified public accountant and a certified fraud examiner with more than 16 years of auditing experience.

For more information about the class, or to host a future Financial Crimes 101 training class, please contact Mandy Bankieris at 614-728-7130 or via e-mail at ANBankieris@auditor.state.oh.us.

This week, Taylor is joining the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners to recognize International Fraud Awareness Week November 9 – 15. The event is dedicated to the proactive effort of taking steps to identify and reduce the impact of fraud by promoting anti-fraud awareness and public education initiatives.

###

You just read:

Taylor Announces New Fraud Training Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.