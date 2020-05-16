Taylor Announces New Fraud Training Program

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today is announcing a newly developed training program to help local law enforcement officers investigate white collar crimes in non-governmental settings. Taylor’s office designed the two-day course, Financial Crimes 101, for both novice and experienced police detectives and offers participants a chance to immerse themselves in a simulated white collar crime case.

“Our office wants to help law enforcement investigate allegations of fraud, waste and abuse in local non-profits and businesses that fall outside of our jurisdiction,” Taylor said. “This class is part of my comprehensive approach to combat fraud statewide and I am pleased to assist local law enforcement officials in this way.”

Financial Crimes 101 is offered free of charge, with the help of a state grant, to local police detectives who investigate fraud or theft. As part of a class exercise, participants will examine the fraudulent financial documents of a simulated non-profit organization and solve the case.

Randy Meyer, the Auditor of State’s Chief of Investigations and Kevin Saionzkowski, Chief Auditor of Special Audits, will present the course. Meyer is a commissioned peace officer with more than 20 years of state and local crime fighting experience. Saionzkowski is a forensic auditor, a certified public accountant and a certified fraud examiner with more than 16 years of auditing experience.

For more information about the class, or to host a future Financial Crimes 101 training class, please contact Mandy Bankieris at 614-728-7130 or via e-mail at ANBankieris@auditor.state.oh.us.

This week, Taylor is joining the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners to recognize International Fraud Awareness Week November 9 – 15. The event is dedicated to the proactive effort of taking steps to identify and reduce the impact of fraud by promoting anti-fraud awareness and public education initiatives.

