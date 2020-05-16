Taylor Report Reveals Theft in Dunkirk

Hardin County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of the village of Dunkirk for fiscal years 2006 and 2007. The audit reveals that the village’s former clerk forged the signature of village officials and wrote himself checks worth more than $145,000.

“We are committed to investigating and documenting theft-in-office allegations so that the perpetrator is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Taylor said. “Our office will work with county officials to seek prosecution of this case.”

Former village clerk Thomas Foltz wrote himself 56 checks totaling $145,600 from April 2007 through April 2008. All checks included the signatures of Foltz and the village’s mayor. The mayor says her signature was forged.

According to the report, a Hardin County grand jury indicted Foltz on 16 counts including theft in office, aggravated theft, tampering with records and forgery on July 8, 2008.

Taylor recently unveiled a plan to establish the Ohio Fraud Reporting System. The legislative proposal is part of Taylor’s public awareness campaign designed to offer local residents, public officials and law enforcement personnel an anonymous way to expose government fraud, waste and abuse of public tax dollars at the earliest stages. It also enhances the “whistleblower protection” for government employees who expose illegal and inappropriate use of tax dollars.

Anyone suspecting the fraud or misspending of public dollars is encouraged to use the Ohio Fraud Reporting System at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364) or www.fraudohio.com. Since taking office, Taylor has identified more than $16.6 million in public funds that were handled improperly, spent illegally or stolen and must be repaid.

A copy of the complete audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

###