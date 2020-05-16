Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Taylor Releases Valley Township Audit

Scioto County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of Valley Township for fiscal years 2006 and 2007. The audit identifies more than $15,000 that was misused by one current and two former employees and is owed back to the township.

“As the state’s chief watchdog of taxpayer funds, I am committed to ensuring that each and every tax dollar counts,” Taylor said. “My office will continue to scrutinize the potential misuse of public funds and hold the responsible parties accountable.”

Former fiscal officer Bonnie Turner is identified in the audit report as:

  • Voiding a township check worth $7,645.47, reissuing herself a new check and cashing it
  • Accepting cash payments of $3,700 for the purchase of several township cemetery plots and failing to deposit the money at a local bank
  • Using $2,353.13 of township funds to pay her personal home telephone bill for two years
  • Owing the township $171.18 for a cell phone and accessories she failed to return following her resignation

Former fire department safety director Larry Turner is identified in the report as:

  • Receiving $1,237.55 in township funds for his personal cell phone bill after he was terminated

Current township employee Jonathan Turner is identified in the report as:

  • Owing the township $106.98 for a cell phone and accessories he failed to return following a reassignment to other job duties

The audit also noted instances of poor record keeping, lack of fiscal oversight and the improper destruction of township records.

A copy of the complete audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

###

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation.  The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364). Since taking office, Taylor has identified more than $17.7 million in public funds that were handled improperly, spent illegally or stolen and must be repaid.

Taylor Releases Valley Township Audit

