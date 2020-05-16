Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Taylor Launches Special Audit Investigation of Cleveland Metropolitan and Toledo Public School Districts

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced that she is conducting an investigation into the financial activities of one person who, at various times, worked for both the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) and the Toledo Public School District (TPSD).

Allegations have recently surfaced involving the financial activities of Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s chief operating officer, Daniel Burns. Prior to working for CMSD, Burns served as the business manager for the Toledo Public School District.

“We have initiated a special audit that will examine financial transactions and vendor relationships that Mr. Burns managed at both schools,” Taylor said. “If we uncover anything else that looks suspicious during the course of our review, we will investigate those issues as well.”

Taylor said that, as the state’s chief taxpayer watchdog, she takes allegations of fraud, waste or abuse very seriously. The Auditor of State’s office has forensic auditors and special investigators professionally trained to identify and document white collar crimes.

No further information is available while the audit is ongoing.

