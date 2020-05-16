Taylor Investigation Ends in Probation, Fines for Former School Treasurer

Hamilton County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced that an investigation spearheaded by her office has resulted in five years probation for a former Loveland City Schools official. In addition, former Loveland City Schools treasurer Jill Manville is ordered to pay restitution, fines and court costs totaling $56,106. Manville is also ordered to perform 500 hours of community service. On December 1, 2008, Manville pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft in office.

“Jill Manville used taxpayer dollars for her own personal gain and I am pleased my office was instrumental in holding her accountable,” Taylor said. “Our forensic auditors and white collar crime investigators aided in the prosecution of a public official who misused and abused public money intended for the education of local school children.”

Loveland City Schools Superintendent Kevin Boys called the Auditor of State’s fraud hotline (866-FRAUD-OH) in 2007 to report allegations of theft involving Manville. A subsequent investigation conducted by Taylor’s office and the Loveland Police Department revealed that Manville bilked the district out of nearly $60,000 in fraudulent salary and benefit overpayments and charges for personal airline tickets, hotel rooms, jewelry, meals and alcohol on the school district credit card.

During the investigation, forensic auditors in the Auditor of State’s office reviewed thousands of financial transactions dating back to March 1999. Auditor of State white collar crime investigators interviewed several witnesses related to the investigation and followed up with dozens of vendors where purchases were made by Ms. Manville.

###