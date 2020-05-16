Taylor Honors Louis Agassiz School Student for Poster Celebrating Lincoln’s Bicentennial

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today presented Cesar Vazquez, Jr., a first grade student at Louis Agassiz School in Cleveland, with the first place award in the kindergarten/first grade division of the Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Poster Contest. The contest, sponsored by Taylor’s office, attracted nearly 1,300 posters submitted by Ohio elementary students.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office sponsored the Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Poster contest to commemorate the 200th birthday of President Lincoln. The contest was open to students in grades kindergarten through five and entries were split into three divisions – kindergarten/first grade, second/third grade and fourth/fifth grade. Posters were judged on quality of design, appropriate theme, creativity and originality of artwork.

First place winners in each division receive a plaque and an American flag that was flown over the Ohio Statehouse. The plaque and flag will be delivered to the winning student’s school by Ohio Auditor of State Mary Taylor. Second and third place winners each receive a plaque recognizing their achievement.

###

PHOTOS OF THE POSTERS ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

