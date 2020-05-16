Taylor Releases Bettsville Recreation Board Audit

Seneca County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit for the Bettsville Recreation Board for calendar years 2006 and 2007. The audit revealed more than $9,000 in findings for recovery, a determination that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are owed to the Bettsville Recreation Board by the former fiscal officer.

“The citizens of Ohio deserve to know that their tax dollars are spent legally and appropriately,” said Taylor. “I am committed to identifying misspent tax dollars so that they can be repaid holding those responsible accountable for their actions.”

The audit finds that Michele Kidwell, former Bettsville Recreation Board fiscal officer, is responsible for the $9,442.22 finding for recovery. Kidwell resigned on December 31, 2008 and at this time the finding for recovery has been paid in full. Taylor is referring the issue to the Seneca County Prosecutor and the Ohio Attorney General for review.

Specifically, the audit notes that the former fiscal officer:

• Spent $726.60 for personal cable and utility payments • Had no supporting documentation for a total of $7,105.62 for checks written to cash, bank withdrawals, reimbursement checks and a money order. • Received salary overpayments totaling $600 • Did not deposit a $1,000 cash donation from a local company for Fourth of July fireworks

Additionally, the auditors found that the board did not remit Ohio Public Employees Retirement System withholdings and federal withholdings. These matters are being referred to the retirement system and the Internal Revenue Service respectively.

The audit also lists other instances of financial mismanagement and poor record keeping. A copy of the full audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2009/Bettsville_Recreation_Board_06_07-Seneca.pdf

