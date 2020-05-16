NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #2 / NEGLIGENT OPERATION
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B501183
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: May 16, 2020, at approximately 0935 hours
STREET: West River Road
TOWN: Lincoln
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Forge Hill Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shaun Colo
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
CRIMINAL CHARGES: Title 23 VSA 1201 "Operating vehicle under the influence of
alcohol or other substance" second offense and Title 23 VSA 1091 "Negligent
operation."
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Eva McDonough
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: A4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries
HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 16, 2020, at approximately 0935 hours, the Vermont State Police were
dispatched to a two-car motor vehicle crash on West River Road in the Town of
Lincoln. Preliminary investigation indicates OP#1 (Colo) was traveling east on
West River Road at an unknown speed. OP#1 traveled left of center, entirely in
the opposing lane of travel. At approximately the same time, OP#2 (McDonough)
was traveling west on West River Road and encountered OP#1 in her lane of
travel. OP#2 attempted to avoid colliding with OP#1, but was unable to safely do
so. Both vehicles came to positions of rest in the roadway.
During the investigation, several signs of alcohol impairment were observed of
Colo. Colo was taken into custody for driving under the influence and was
transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Colo was issued a criminal
citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer
the aforementioned charges.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Lincoln Fire
Department and members of the Bristol Rescue Squad. Anyone that may have
witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact the state police.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: T23 VSA 1038 "Driving on roadways laned for
traffic"
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2020, at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Christopher Hein
New Haven Barracks, B Troop
Vermont State Police
802-388-4919 x2768