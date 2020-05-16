NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #2 / NEGLIGENT OPERATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B501183

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: May 16, 2020, at approximately 0935 hours

STREET: West River Road

TOWN: Lincoln

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Forge Hill Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shaun Colo

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

CRIMINAL CHARGES: Title 23 VSA 1201 "Operating vehicle under the influence of

alcohol or other substance" second offense and Title 23 VSA 1091 "Negligent

operation."

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Eva McDonough

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: A4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Porter Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 16, 2020, at approximately 0935 hours, the Vermont State Police were

dispatched to a two-car motor vehicle crash on West River Road in the Town of

Lincoln. Preliminary investigation indicates OP#1 (Colo) was traveling east on

West River Road at an unknown speed. OP#1 traveled left of center, entirely in

the opposing lane of travel. At approximately the same time, OP#2 (McDonough)

was traveling west on West River Road and encountered OP#1 in her lane of

travel. OP#2 attempted to avoid colliding with OP#1, but was unable to safely do

so. Both vehicles came to positions of rest in the roadway.

During the investigation, several signs of alcohol impairment were observed of

Colo. Colo was taken into custody for driving under the influence and was

transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Colo was issued a criminal

citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer

the aforementioned charges.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Lincoln Fire

Department and members of the Bristol Rescue Squad. Anyone that may have

witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact the state police.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: T23 VSA 1038 "Driving on roadways laned for

traffic"

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2020, at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Christopher Hein

New Haven Barracks, B Troop

Vermont State Police

802-388-4919 x2768

Christopher.hein@vermont.gov