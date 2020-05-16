Taylor Declares Richland Township “Unauditable”

Darke County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today declared Richland Township “unauditable” for fiscal years 2007 and 2008. An unauditable designation means that records and documents necessary to conduct a routine financial audit are missing, incomplete or inaccurate.

In a letter sent to township officials on Friday, April 17, 2009, Taylor indicates that her office was unable to obtain accurate monthly bank reconciliations from the township. Additionally, the township’s records included unexplained variances of as much as $34,000.

Taylor says the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services (LGS) section is available to assist township officials in correcting record keeping deficiencies if needed.

The letter also states that the Auditor of State reserves the right to pursue legal action if township officials fail to revise financial records and provide information necessary to complete the audit.

The township will remain unauditable until all financial documents are obtained and the final audit report is released publicly.

