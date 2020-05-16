Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Taylor Investigation Leads to Criminal Charges for Former Sardinia Official

Brown County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced that an investigation being conducted by her office has resulted in criminal charges against a former Sardinia village official.

Julie A. Shannon, 49, of Sardinia today was charged with three felony counts including theft in office, tampering with records and identity theft. She is the former Sardinia clerk-treasurer.

Shannon is alleged to have stolen more than $10,000 of public money by:

  • Stealing the cash utility deposits of some village residents
  • Using her ex-husband’s identity to establish a bogus utility account and racking up hundreds of dollars in utility bills under his name
  • Writing additional village payroll checks to herself

Brown County Prosecutor Jessica Little is assisting with the investigation as well as the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.

No additional information is available while the investigation is ongoing.

