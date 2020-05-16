Taylor Honored as One of Ohio’s Most Influential Certified Public Accountants

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor recently was selected by the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants as one of the state’s most influential CPAs. Recipients of the award are nominated by their peers and are recognized for their “significant, positive influence on the growth, development and evolution of the society and the CPA profession.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by fellow members of the accounting profession for this prestigious award,” Taylor said. “I am committed to upholding the highest professional standards the accounting industry expects and demands.”

Taylor is the first CPA to serve as Ohio’s Auditor of State and is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 publicly funded entities. She is committed to improving accountability and transparency wherever public funds are at stake and determined to put state and local government back on the side of taxpayers.

Members of the Ohio Society of CPAs nominated their peers for the award to commemorate the society’s 100th anniversary.

Taylor is profiled in the May 1 edition of Catalyst Magazine – a bi-monthly publication produced by the Ohio Society of CPA’s.

