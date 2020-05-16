Taylor Declares Village of St. Martin “Unauditable”

Brown County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today declared the village of St. Martin “unauditable” for fiscal years 2007 and 2008. An unauditable designation means that records and documents necessary to conduct a routine financial audit are missing, incomplete or inaccurate.

In a letter sent to village officials on Friday, May 1, 2009, Taylor indicates that her office was unable to obtain any village financial statements and complete supporting documentation.

Taylor says the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services (LGS) section is available to assist village officials in correcting record keeping deficiencies if needed.

The letter also states that the Auditor of State reserves the right to pursue legal action if village officials fail to revise financial records and provide information necessary to complete the audit.

The village will remain unauditable until all financial documents are obtained and the final audit report is released publicly.

