Taylor Declares North College Hill City School District “Unauditable”

Hamilton County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today declared the North College Hill City School District “unauditable” for fiscal year 2008. An unauditable designation means that records and documents necessary to conduct a routine financial audit are missing, incomplete or inaccurate.

In a letter sent to school officials on Friday, May 1, 2009, Taylor indicates that the district has failed to prepare or file financial statements with her office for fiscal year 2008.

Taylor says the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services (LGS) section is available to assist school officials in correcting record keeping deficiencies if needed.

The letter also states that the Auditor of State reserves the right to pursue legal action if school officials fail to revise financial records and provide information necessary to complete the audit.

The district will remain unauditable until all financial documents are obtained and the final audit report is released publicly.

###