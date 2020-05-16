Taylor’s Office Receives Highest Possible Rating in National Review of Audit Quality

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced that her office has received the highest possible rating for audit quality following an external peer review by the National State Auditor’s Association (NSAA). The extensive review, conducted for NSAA by nine experienced auditors from states outside Ohio, examined audit quality control procedures in the Ohio Auditor of State’s office.

“This exceptional peer review rating is a true honor for our office and a well-deserved national recognition of the high-quality work produced by our auditors and accounting support personnel,” Taylor said.

“As a CPA, I appreciate the importance of accurate and efficient auditing practices. The peer review team’s report shows we are achieving the highest levels of accuracy and quality in our work, confirming once again that we are among the premier auditing organizations in America,” she said.

The NSAA conducts a peer review in Ohio every three years to examine internal quality control systems in the Auditor of State’s office. The review focuses on two sections in the Auditor of State’s office – Auditing & Accounting Support and Quality Assurance – to ensure that the office is conducting its financial and performance audits in accordance with Government Auditing Standards.

Ohio’s peer review was conducted earlier this year by an NSAA review team of auditors from the states of Arizona, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, South Dakota, Minnesota, New Jersey and California.

