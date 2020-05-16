Taylor’s Office Receives National Recognition

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office has been recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for excellence in financial reporting. The GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting.

“This award is a direct result of our commitment to financial accountability and transparency,” Taylor said. “I am proud of our finance department for the hard work that ensures we are eligible to receive this special recognition by a national association that acknowledges excellence in financial reporting. I not only make sure our audits hold state and local government accountable for the tax dollars they spend, I expect that same high standard of my own staff.”

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office has received the GFOA award for 13 consecutive years.

Taylor, who took office in 2007, is the first CPA to serve as Ohio’s Auditor of State and is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 publicly funded entities. She is committed to improving accountability and transparency and making tax dollars count wherever public funds are at stake.

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 17,500 government finance professionals throughout the United States and Canada.

A copy of the Auditor of State’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report is available electronically at: http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/Publications/AnnualReport/2008cafr.pdf.

