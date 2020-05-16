Taylor Develops Informative Web Site to Help Ohioans Track Billions in Federal Stimulus Funds

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today launched the Ohio Stimulus Tracker, a new Web-based reference tool designed to help Ohioans track how more than $8 billion in federal stimulus funds are being spent in their home communities and hold state and local government accountable for the way those funds are used.

Taylor said the Ohio Stimulus Tracker, accessed online at www.OhioStimulusTracker.com, reports how much federal stimulus money has been received by local governments in Ohio and the ways in which that money is being spent. The tracker also allows the Auditor of State’s office to prioritize high-risk audits of stimulus-funded projects and conduct “real-time” testing to help prevent the waste or misuse of federal stimulus funds.

“Ohio is expected to receive more than $8 billion in federal stimulus funds and Ohioans deserve to know how that money is being spent,” said Taylor. “Accountability and transparency are important to the proper function of government and my office is making this site available to the public as we gather information necessary to properly audit the receipt and use of those monies.”

The Ohio Stimulus Tracker includes a feature that allows Ohioans to report allegations of fraud. Those accessing the site are provided with a link to the Auditor of State’s Fraud Reporting System to register complaints about the suspected waste or misuse of stimulus funds.

The Ohio Stimulus Tracker advances Taylor’s focus of using technological enhancements to improve access to important state and local financial information. The tracker is available by going to www.OhioStimulusTracker.com. It can also be accessed through the Auditor of State’s main Web page at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

Auditor of State Mary Taylor will continue to work with the federal Government Accountability Office (GAO) to ensure the highest level of accountability and transparency with regard to the spending of the federal stimulus dollars. Much of the $8 billion dollars in federal stimulus funds for Ohio is headed to local projects and communities including townships, villages and schools.

For more information, visit www.OhioStimulusTracker.com or www.auditor.state.oh.us.

