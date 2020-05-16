Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Taylor Investigation Leads to Criminal Charges against Former Bethel Official

Clermont County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced that an audit investigation led by her office has resulted in criminal charges against a former village employee.

Laurie A. Taylor, the former mayor’s court clerk of Bethel, was charged on Wednesday with two felony counts of theft for allegedly defrauding the village out of more than $13,000.

“Our auditors have identified and are investigating potential fraud within the village mayor’s court,” Taylor said. “We will conduct a thorough review of the facts and circumstances related to our findings and will release all information to the public when our investigation is complete.”

State auditors identified shortages in mayor’s court accounts when they arrived in Bethel in March to conduct the village’s financial audit.

No additional information is available while the investigation is ongoing.

