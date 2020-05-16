Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor of State Mary Taylor Receives State of Ohio’s Fiscal Year 2008 Financial Statements

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced that the Office of Budget & Management (OBM) provided her office with the State of Ohio’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2008 late last night.  These statements will permit Taylor to proceed with a financial audit of state operations for that fiscal year.

