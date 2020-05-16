Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced that the Office of Budget & Management (OBM) provided her office with the State of Ohio’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2008 late last night. These statements will permit Taylor to proceed with a financial audit of state operations for that fiscal year.
You just read:
Auditor of State Mary Taylor Receives State of Ohio’s Fiscal Year 2008 Financial Statements
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.