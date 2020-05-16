Taylor Releases Village of Morrow from Fiscal Watch

Warren County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced the village of Morrow’s fiscal watch termination. The village was originally placed in fiscal watch on November 8, 2007. Since that time, village officials have worked diligently to improve their financial condition.

“This announcement is welcome news for the entire community,” Taylor said. “I am pleased that village officials were able to take the necessary steps to turn around their financial situation. I commend village administrators and the citizens of this community on a job well done.”

On December 31, 2006, the village had a deficit of $127,123 which qualified them for fiscal watch status. Since that time, the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services (LGS) section has worked extensively with village officials to help eliminate the deficit and return the village to long-term financial stability.

A copy of the complete analysis is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

