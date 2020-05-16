Taylor Releases Village of Piketon from Fiscal Emergency

Pike County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the village of Piketon from fiscal emergency. The village was originally placed in fiscal emergency more than five years ago based on significant deficits.

“This announcement is welcome news for the entire community and I commend village officials for a job well done,” Taylor said. “I am pleased that my office was able to assist the village and help resolve their financial situation.”

The Auditor of State’s office declared a fiscal emergency in Piketon on July 8, 2004 because of deficit funds that reached more than $359,000 and a treasury deficit more than $434,000. Since then, the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section has worked extensively with village officials to help correct financial problems.

Taylor’s announcement effectively dissolves the state commission formed in 2004 to help implement the village’s financial recovery plan.

A copy of the complete report is available online at: http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/auditsearch/Reports/2009/Piketon_Village_09_FET_Pike.pdf.

###

