Taylor Calls for Ethics Probe of NuBethel Center of Excellence

Montgomery County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today is asking the Ohio Ethics Commission to review potential ethics violations at the NuBethel Center of Excellence. Her request follows the release of a state audit of the Dayton-area community school for fiscal year 2008, which also reveals the mismanagement of school finances and the misspending of more than $8,600.

Taylor’s ethics referral focuses on the activities of three school officials, all personally related, who approved employment contracts for one another. The report reveals that board director James Willis signed employment contracts for his wife, school director Johnnye Willis, and daughter, school executive director Jassica Jones. As executive director, Jones also approved an employment contract for her mother, Johnnye Willis.

The report also outlines $8,675.85 in undocumented debit card purchases, and the overpayment of salaries, leases and sponsor fees. Most of that money was repaid once auditors brought the issues to the attention of school officials. However, Taylor is forwarding the matter to the Ohio Attorney General and the Montgomery County Prosecutor.

Taylor is also asking the Internal Revenue Service and the Ohio Department of Taxation to investigate tax payments that were withheld from employee paychecks, but not sent to the proper federal and state agencies.

A copy of the complete audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/auditsearch/Reports/2009/NuBethel_Center_of_Excellence_08-Montgomery.pdf.

