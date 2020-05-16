Taylor Recognizes City of Mount Vernon for Excellent Financial Accountability

Knox County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today presented city of Mount Vernon with the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award for their fiscal year 2008 audit. Fewer than five percent of all Ohio government agencies are eligible for this award.

“I commend the city of Mount Vernon for its commitment to fiscal accountability,” said Taylor. “Congratulations on your hard work and for being trustworthy stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

Certain criteria must be met to receive the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award. Standards include:

The entity must complete and submit a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

There must be no findings or issues present in the audit report.

There must be no other financial concerns involving the entity.

Mount Vernon City Auditor Terry Scott accepted Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s award.

