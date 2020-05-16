Taylor Announces Keynote Speaker for November 19 Summit on Local Government Sustainability

Columbus-

Noted economist Richard DeKaser (photo) will be keynote speaker at the Summit on Local Government Sustainability, a conference for Ohio local government officials to be held in Columbus on November 19. Auditor of State Mary Taylor, sponsor of the Sustainability Summit, today announced DeKaser’s featured role at a daylong program she believes can provide innovative ideas for local governments to attain sustainable budgets and reduce costs in a time of economic uncertainty. “Richard DeKaser brings a wealth of knowledge to the Sustainability Summit,” Taylor said. “His widely acknowledged expertise in economic forecasting and the depth of his experience working with public officials will be invaluable to Ohio local governments working to achieve budget sustainability in the face of an unsteady economy.” DeKaser is president of Woodley Park Research, a Washington, DC-based economic research consultancy firm. He is a former vice president and chief economist for National City Corporation, with a long career of successful economic analysis and forecasting for both the public and private sectors. As president of Woodley Park Research, he oversees macroeconomic forecasting, real time economic analysis and housing valuation research. In his keynote presentation, DeKaser will discuss Ohio’s economic prospects in relation to the overall U.S. and world economy. He will update the audience on the imbalances that helped create the current recession, offer his thoughts on economic prospects for the upcoming year and illustrate the potential implications of these trends for Ohio.

Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s Summit on Local Government Sustainability: Strategies and Solutions in a Time of Fiscal Crisis will be held:

Thursday, November 19, 2009 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Columbus Athenaeum 32 N. 4th Street Columbus, OH 43215-3603

Participants will receive 5.5 hours of continuing professional education credits.

The summit will draw on the resources of Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office, several of Ohio’s local government associations, state agencies and other leading experts in the area of local government collaboration, budgeting and fiscal management. For more information about the summit or to register, please visit: http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/conferences/default.htm.

###

Contact Steve Faulkner Deputy Press Secretary 614/644-1111