Taylor: Cincinnati Charter School Owes State $1.1 Million

Hamilton County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the financial audit of Harmony Community School for fiscal years 2006 and 2007. The audit identifies more than $1.1 million in state aid the school may be required to pay back to the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) because proper documentation showing how school officials spent the money was not maintained. An additional $14,000 was misspent on undocumented purchases.

“Harmony Community School has a history of problems with financial oversight,” Taylor said. “Complete and accurate financial record keeping is vital to ensuring that public funds are spent legally and appropriately.”

In addition to the financial findings, the audit also revealed serious concerns about school management. These issues include the fact that school treasurer, Robert Steigerwald, falsified both his bond and CPA designations.

Last year, Taylor released the fiscal year 2005 audit of Harmony Community School that identified more than $2.6 million in state aid owed back to the Ohio Department of Education (ODE).

A copy of the complete audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/auditsearch/detail.aspx?ReportID=78141.

