Taylor Recognizes City of Oxford for Excellent Financial Accountability

Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office today presented city of Oxford officials with the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award for their fiscal year 2008 audit. Fewer than five percent of all Ohio government agencies are eligible for this award.

“I am proud to recognize city of Oxford officials for their commitment to fiscal accountability. I commend them for receiving this honor and encourage them to continue making financial accountability a high priority,” Taylor said.

Certain criteria must be met to receive the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award. Standards include:

The entity must complete and submit a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

There must be no findings or issues present in the audit report.

There must be no other financial concerns involving the entity.

PHOTO: Joseph E. Newlin, Director of Finance, City of Oxford

