Taylor Recognizes City of Piqua for Excellent Financial Accountability

Miami County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office presented city of Piqua officials with the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award for their fiscal year 2008 audit. Fewer than five percent of all Ohio government agencies are eligible for this award.

“It is an honor to recognize city of Piqua for their commitment to strong financial accountability,” said Taylor. “Congratulations on your hard work and for being trustworthy stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

Certain criteria must be met to receive the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award. Standards include:

  • The entity must complete and submit a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).
  • There must be no findings or issues present in the audit report.
  • There must be no other financial concerns involving the entity.

###

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is a leader in the accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditor’s Association.

