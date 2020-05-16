Taylor Audit Identifies Thousands of Dollars Missing in Lithopolis

Fairfield County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released details of a special audit of the village of Lithopolis. The report identifies more than $36,000 missing from village bank accounts and owed back by a former village employee.

"Ohioans can't afford and I won't tolerate misspending of our tax dollars by government officials or employees," Taylor said. "As Auditor of State, I will continue to aggressively investigate allegations of theft and wrongdoing and ensure those responsible are held accountable."

Taylor's audit focused on the financial activities of former Lithopolis Fiscal Officer Sandra Casey, who was responsible for handling village funds. The report indicates that Casey deposited several village checks totaling $36,584 into her personal bank account and into a separate bank account for the Lithopolis Area Marketing Association, where she was also the treasurer.

Casey is also implicated in the theft of an additional $470 in payments collected and deposited into her personal bank account while working as clerk of the village mayor's court. Casey spent another $60 in village funds at Wal-mart for personal purchases.

As a result of Taylor's special audit, Casey today pleaded guilty to one county of theft in office in the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court. She faces a maximum of five years in prison.

A copy of the complete report is available here.

