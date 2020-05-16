Auditor of State Investigation Leads to a Sentence of Eight Years in Prison for Former Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village Superintendent

Sandusky County - An investigation led by Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office today resulted in an eight-year prison sentence for Todd Helms, former superintendent of the Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village Local School District. Helms, 45, of Clyde, Ohio, was convicted in November 2009 on 10 counts including theft in office, filing a false or fraudulent tax return, tampering with records, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and six counts of theft.

“As Auditor of State, I am committed to exposing the fraud and theft of public tax dollars,” Taylor said. “My team of investigators and special auditors worked with local authorities to prosecute this case and to make sure Mr. Helms was held accountable. Today, justice was served.”

At the sentencing hearing today, Helms was also ordered to pay $295,081.31 in restitution to the Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village Local School District. In addition, he was ordered to pay $25,691.37 to the Clyde Police Department for their investigation; $6,600 to the State of Ohio Tax Department for their investigation; and $53,227 to the Office of the Ohio Auditor of State for the cost of the special audit. The court also ordered the forfeiture of three bank accounts, a motorcycle and a trailer that were proceeds of his crimes.

Taylor released the results of her special audit investigation in August. The report identified more than $295,000 in public tax dollars that Helms stole from the school district.

Auditor of State’s Assistant Chief Legal Counsel James Manken prosecuted the case with the Sandusky County Prosecutor’s Office.

