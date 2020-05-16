Taylor Recognizes Columbus Regional Airport Authority for Excellent Financial Accountability

Franklin County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office presented Columbus Regional Airport Authority officials with the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award for their fiscal year 2008 audit. Fewer than five percent of all Ohio government agencies are eligible for this award.

“I am pleased to recognize Columbus Regional Airport Authority officials for properly accounting for the tax dollars they spend,” Taylor said. “The community should be proud of their commitment to making sure that each tax dollar is spent appropriately.”

Certain criteria must be met to receive the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award. Standards include:

The entity must complete and submit a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

There must be no findings or issues present in the audit report.

There must be no other financial concerns involving the entity.

###

